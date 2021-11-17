WASHINGTON (CBS) – The Pfizer COVID booster shot could be available to all adults by the end of this week.
The Food and Drug Administration could authorize it as soon as Thursday and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may sign off on Friday.
Some states and cities already allow all people ages 18 and up to get boosters of Pfizer’s vaccine. Federal approval would allow the boosters everywhere in the U.S.
To qualify for the Pfizer booster, all adults should have had their second vaccination at least six months ago.
Anyone who got Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine and vulnerable groups that received Moderna’s two-shot vaccine are already eligible for booster shots.
“When we look back on this, we will see that boosters are likely a very critical part of the immunization regimen and not a bonus or a luxury,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden.
Cambridge-based Moderna also reportedly plans to submit a request to expand access to its booster soon.