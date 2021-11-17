BOSTON (CBS) – U.S. health leaders have big booster business on the agenda this week. Pfizer is seeking authorization for its extra dose for all adults. The green light could come by Friday.

“When we compare rates of COVID-19 disease between those who are vaccinated with two doses, and those who have received a booster dose, the rate of disease is markedly lower for those who received our booster shot, demonstrating our boosters are working,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky.

Here in Massachusetts, more than 4.8 million people are fully vaccinated. Of them, more than 832,000 have also gotten their extra booster dose. Right now, the CDC recommends boosters for adults 65 and older, adults who have medical conditions, or those who work in high-risk settings.

On Wednesday, the state reported more than 2,600 new COVID cases. It is the most on any day since September. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.84%, the highest rate seen since August.

Hanover saw a strong turnout at its afternoon clinic. More than 150 seniors, teachers and adult neighbors came for that booster protection heading into the holidays.

“The parking lot was packed when we got here, yeah,” one man said.

For Tom and his wife, the booster brings peace of mind and a return to how celebrating should feel.

“The whole two years has sucked! Hopefully, it’s behind us and these vaccinations are helping with the spread. That’s what we’re thankful about, for Thanksgiving.”

The CDC will meet Friday afternoon to discuss – and likely recommend – the Pfizer booster. Once approved, those shots could be available to all adults as soon as this weekend.