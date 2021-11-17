DORCHESTER (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police trooper Jordan Cavaco was arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly choked a woman earlier this year.

The incident happened on May 28. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Cavaco and the woman, who he was dating, were returning home following a night out in Boston when they got into an argument. The woman said Cavaco was driving erratically so she took his cell phone away.

Prosecutors said Cavaco then stopped the car on the side of Interstate 93 in Dorchester. State Police allege that Cavaco “choked the victim and punched her repeatedly.” He then allegedly stopped the woman from getting out of the car and instead drove her back to his apartment.

Cavaco, 27, of Brockton, is charged with domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and kidnapping.

The woman reported the incident last week to a local police department.

Following his arrest Wednesday morning, Cavaco was arraigned in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court.

Prosecutors asked for him to be held on $10,000 bail. A judge instead released Cavaco on $2,500 bail and ordered him to stay away from the victim and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet upon his release.

Cavaco is due back in court February 3.

Cavaco was relieved of duty last week. Following a Monday duty status hearing, Cavaco was suspended without pay until the criminal and internal investigations are completed. At that point, State Police said further action is possible.

“The facts as alleged by the victim are unconscionable,” Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement. “Allegations of domestic violence committed by anyone, regardless of occupation or affiliation, will be thoroughly investigated and, if the evidence warrants, will be swiftly answered by criminal charges and prosecution.”

Cavaco graduated from State Police Academy in 2020 and was most recently assigned to the Division of Field Services at the department’s Framingham barracks.

“Members of law enforcement have a vital, highly regarded role in society and overwhelmingly, these officers serve with distinction, courage and compassion for the communities they protect,” Rollins said. “Unfortunately, as with any profession, there are a small number whose actions are shocking, unacceptable and, as we allege here, criminal.”