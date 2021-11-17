BOSTON (CBS) – A driver was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after leading Massachusetts State Police on a chase from Hopkinton to Dorchester overnight.
A witness told State Police a driver was operating “erratically” on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Hopkinton around 1:15 a.m. A trooper tried to stop the car, but it took off.
The trooper went after it, but backed off when the car went into a road construction work zone on the Pike in Southboro.
When the car came out of the work zone in Natick, State Police picked up the chase again.
Further down the highway, police said they “deployed tire deflation devices at multiple points.” That deflated all four tires on the car and it eventually stopped on Route 93 south in Dorchester.
“The operator of the vehicle was evaluated on scene by Boston EMS, taken into custody and transported back to the State Police-Charlton Barracks for booking,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in statement.
The driver’s name has not been released.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.