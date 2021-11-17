BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,650 new confirmed COVID cases and 20 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 823,800. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,826.
There were 97,274 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.84%.
There are 642 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 124 patients currently in intensive care.