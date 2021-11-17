HARWICH (CBS) – A police officer accidentally fired a bullet into their leg Wednesday morning while taking part in firearms training in Harwich.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the firing range on Depot Road.
Harwich Police said officers from several towns were taking part in the Municipal Police Training Committee’s Bridge Academy program.
The officer accidentally fired their gun during one of the drills.
They were taken to Cape Cod Hospital in stable condition.
An investigation into the incident is underway.