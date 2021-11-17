FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots injury report has been a pretty crowded list the last month or so. But the big news on Wednesday revolves around two players who are no longer on that list.
Running back Damien Harris and return man Gunner Olszewski have both cleared concussion protocol and will play Thursday night when the Patriots visit the Atlanta Falcons. Both players suffered concussions in Week 9 and had to sit out Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.
But neither are listed on Wednesday’s final injury report of the week, and are not among the 13 players listed as “questionable” against the Falcons.
The only new addition to Wednesday’s injury list is defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, who was limited on Wednesday with an illness. Tight end Jonnu Smith remains questionable to play with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss Week 10.
Here is the full list of Patriots listed as questionable for Thursday night:
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
OT Trent Brown, Calf
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N’Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness
New England also announced that linebacker Josh Uche has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The second-year pass rusher will now have to miss at least three games. Fellow edge rusher Chase Winovich was activated from IR by New England on Wednesday, and will take Uche’s roster spot.
Atlanta has ruled out linebacker Daren Bates (groin), tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring), while safety Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) and running back/receiver/return man Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) are both listed as questionable. On Wednesday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said that Patterson will be a game-time decision.
Get ready for Thursday night’s Patriots-Falcons game with a special edition of Patriots GameDay at 7pm on WBZ-TV! After the game, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!