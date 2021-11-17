BOSTON (CBS) – Boston MedFlight is being forced to bring patients to hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island because there aren’t enough beds in the state.
Paramedics responding to emergencies say they are already working in a stressful environment which is getting worse, because they have to provide medical care even longer as they search for open beds.
The head of the non-profit says hospital staffing shortages and a rise in patients is to blame. She's concerned it could get worse as we head into the winter.
"I haven't seen this level of cooperation with all the hospitals that they're actually caring for each other's patients and they're all working very collaboratively together," said Boston MedFlight CEO Maura Hughes. "Because as we come into the winter, we are really concerned about flu season and what's going to happen in the holiday season and having capacity to take care of these patients."
MedFlight has diverted patients to out of state hospitals nearly every day over the last ten days. Hughes says local hospital ICU beds are being taken up by patients who delayed getting medical care during the pandemic.