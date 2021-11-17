BOSTON (CBS) – Boston is pausing the removal of people living in tents around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard while the ACLU challenges the city’s decision to evict the homeless from the area in court.
Last month, acting Mayor Kim Janey declared addiction and homelessness a public health emergency and the city started cleaning up the neighborhood known as Mass and Cass.
The ACLU then filed a lawsuit against the city November 11 on behalf of three residents of the tent city saying the plan to move them is unconstitutional because it didn’t provide viable alternatives.
While a hearing on the lawsuit was being held in Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Wu, in her first day on the job, said the removals will be stopped for now.
“We will be pausing the removals while this is pending and working with the team that we’ve assembled,” the mayor told reporters, “to ensure that we’re bringing a public health and housing-first lens.”
Wu said she will discuss the Mass and Cass issue with Governor Charlie Baker in her first meeting with him as mayor Wednesday.