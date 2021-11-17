FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots have always been tight-lipped about Bill Belichick’s salary, but it is no secret that he has a pretty big figure on his paystubs. We now know that Belichick is not just the highest-earning coach in the NFL, but that the hooded one is the highest-paid coach in all of U.S. sports.

That comes thanks to a new list by Sportico. Kurt Badenhausen published a list of the Highest-Paid Coaches In U.S. Sports on Wednesday, and Belichick is above everyone else in the world of sports coaching. According to the list, Belichick is earning an average annual salary of $18 million.

“Belichick’s 31 playoff wins are 11 more than any other NFL head coach,” Badenhausen writes in his blurb about Belichick. “He trails Don Shula by 42 for most regular season wins.”

Add in those six Super Bowl trophies that he’s brought to New England, and Belichick is worth every penny to the Patriots.

The list is dominated by NFL head coaches, with Seattle’s Pete Carroll ($14 million), New Orleans’ Sean Payton ($14 million), and Kansas City’s Andy Reid ($12 million) rounding out the Top 4. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is the first non-NFL head coach on the list with a salary of $11.5 million per year.

Football coaches at either the pro or college level take up 17 of the top 25 spots on the list. Basketball coaches own eight spots, while there are no baseball or hockey coaches to make the list.