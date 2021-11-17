Bill Belichick Listed As Highest-Paid Head Coach In U.S. SportsWe now know that Bill Belichick is the highest-earning coach in all of U.S. sports, thanks to a new list by Sportico.

NCAA Upholds Penalties Against UMass Basketball, TennisThe NCAA announced Wednesday that the Division I Infractions Appeals Committee upheld penalties against Massachusetts' men's basketball and women's tennis programs in a case that garnered national attention as one of the athletes involved took her fight public.

What To Watch For When Patriots Visit Falcons On Thursday Night FootballThe Patriots don't have to wait long to try to win their fifth straight game.

NFL Week 11 NFC East Preview: 'Eagles Ready To Get First Win Of Season At Home'CBS Philadelphia sports director Don Bell looks at the Cowboys-Chiefs, Saints-Eagles, Washington-Panthers, and Giants-Buccaneers matchups in Week 11.

Celtics Big Man Robert Williams Ruled Out For Wednesday Night's Game Vs. HawksThe Celtics may be without big man Robert Williams when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.