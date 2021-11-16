By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In recent years, Patriots fans have gotten a little tired of the over-the-top praise of Patrick Mahomes. Sure, he is exceptional at quarterbacking, but the national salivation and astonishment whenever the Chiefs’ quarterback did anything often went a bit too far. (You would’ve thought his throw while falling over in the Super Bowl won the game instead of falling incomplete with the way it was celebrated.)

It was interesting, then, to see safety Tyrann Mathieu — Mahomes’ own teammate — heap some praise on Mac Jones while alluding to the ways that the media and fans react to Mahomes.

“Mac Jones wasn’t trendy enough for y’all at first huh now y’all love him…. Man, y’all funny!!! Day in and day out!!! Y’all should be on Comedy Central,” Mathieu tweeted on Tuesday morning.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky responded in agreement, and Mathieu responded to him. It was there that Mathieu really sounded like a Route 1 tailgater on a Sunday afternoon.

“He don’t throw side arm or run fast so people knocked him….. dude can play QB! Period,” Mathieu tweeted.

It’s unclear when Mathieu’s view of Mac Jones developed; this was his first tweet about the rookie QB. (He did say he wanted a Big Mac once.)

Yet with the way Jones has consistently performed this year — and particularly on Sunday, when he put forth his best showing yet — it’s clear that he’s turning a lot of heads. Garnering that kind of praise from a fan and student of the game like Mathieu shows that it’s not just Patriots fans who can see it.