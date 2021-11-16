NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — The snow is beginning to pile up atop Mount Washington.
The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo Tuesday of a snow drift that was almost as tall as one of the researchers on New England’s highest peak.
“High winds and about 10 inches of snow on the ground lead to some serious snow drifts (and lots of shoveling!) this morning,” the Observatory posted.
The Observatory said on Sunday that it received 5 inches of fresh snow. Another 3 inches of snow was expected Tuesday, according to a summit forecast.
The Boston area still has yet to record any accumulating snow this November.