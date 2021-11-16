BOSTON (CBS) — Shawn Thornton and Tuukka Rask are good friends, dating back to their time as full-time teammates from 2009-14. So with Thornton making the media rounds on Tuesday for his new book — which has a foreword written by Rask — it was inevitable that a question about the goaltender’s future was asked.

It ended up happening twice. First, Thornton was interviewed by Toucher & Rich on 98.5 The Sports Hub and was asked if he had an update on Rask’s plans.

“Well I talked to him yesterday, so I’m gonna stay out of that one,” Thornton said. “I don’t want to — I know what the situation is. I’m not gonna spill it on the air.”

The question came up again on WEEI, when Lou Merloni asked Thornton if he has any idea what the near future holds for Rask this season.

“Uh, yes I do,” Thornton answered. “So I’m not going to say it on the air. I’m gonna see him this weekend, so … I have a pretty good idea.”

Rask, 34, is an unsigned free agent, as he recovers from offseason labrum surgery. Both Rask and Bruins decision-makers have stated that the door is open for him to return to the team when he’s healthy, and he’s stated earlier this year that his target date is around Christmas.

Rask was spotted by reporters earlier this month getting in a workout on the Bruins’ practice rink in Brighton.

The team has Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ulmark at the NHL level this year. Ulmark received a four-year, $20 million contract with no-trade restrictions from the Bruins, indicating the team sees him as a long-term member of the team.

How Rask situation fits into that — or doesn’t — remains to be seen. Perhaps the rest of the world will soon know what Thornton does.