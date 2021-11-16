SALEM (CBS) – Court documents show the woman who was shot leaving work in Salem, Massachusetts Monday night was denied a restraining order against the man who police say pulled the trigger. A judge denied the request just weeks before the shooting.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, was leaving Doyle Sailmakers where coworkers say she was a manager. The 33-year-old woman remains in the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Investigators said she was shot by a man identified as 55-year-old Richard Lorman of Wilton, NH. Lorman then shot and killed himself, according to police.
Coworkers of the woman say the two had previously been in a relationship and she was working to get a restraining order against him. While a judge granted a temporary order on September 21, she denied the restraining order a month later, on October 20.
According to New Hampshire state law, where the documents were filed, it wasn’t considered abuse. Court documents revealed the woman had reported threats Lorman made against her including, “You can’t trust anything will be okay anymore, I am going to turn your world upside down. You’ll see. You’ll pay. You chose this.”
WBZ Security Analyst Ed Davis said the details are alarming.
“This is certainly troubling and if any of those allegations are in fact true, she should have received protection,” Davis said. “This cries out for significant review I think this is everyone’s worst nightmare.”