NORTHBORO (CBS) – Police charged a woman after she allegedly fired her gun inside a Northboro Walmart while she reached into her purse for change.
It happened Monday around 8:30 p.m. on Otis Street.
No one was shot and there were no injuries. A bullet was found on the floor.
A 31-year-old Worcester woman told police she was digging in her purse while at the register and accidentally fired her 9 mm handgun.
The woman’s toddler was in a shopping cart nearby at the time. Police said they contacted the appropriate state agency.
Police charged the woman with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of an occupied building.