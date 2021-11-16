Tatum Scores 23, Celtics Beat Cavaliers 98-92 To Split SetJayson Tatum scored 23 points and Dennis Schroder had six points in the final 76 seconds as the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-92 on Monday night.

Patriots' Projected Injury Report For Falcons Game Is A Crowded ListThe Patriots' injury report has been a very busy place in recent weeks. That remains the case as the team prepares to face the Falcons on a short week.

Patriots May Not Have To Deal With Cordarrelle Patterson On Thursday NightThe Patriots have a short week to prepare for their Thursday night visit to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. But they may not have to deal with one of Atlanta's most explosive players.

Jakobi Meyers Gives Incredible Description For Himself And Gunner OlszewskiThe ability to stick around, survive three years of roster cuts, and become regular NFL contributors shows a lot of dedication and focus. Jakobi Meyers, though, had a better way of explaining it.

Revolution Tout Five Finalists For MLS Year-End AwardsThe New England Revolution won't play again for another two weeks. So for now, they'll have to settle for some MLS news.