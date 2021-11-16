BOSTON (CBS) – Michelle Wu will officially become the next Mayor of Boston Tuesday when she’s sworn in at City Hall.
Wu, 36, will become the first woman and first person of color elected as Boston Mayor. (You can watch the ceremony live at noon on CBSN Boston in the video above.)
She tweeted a photo of her new business cards Monday with her new title written in multiple languages.
Just arrived! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Yt3YiWdIah
— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) November 15, 2021
Wu plans to hit the ground running as she takes over the city’s response to the pandemic from acting Mayor Kim Janey. Wu said she’s not ready to drop the mask mandate yet.
There are also several other pressing issues, including the soaring costs of housing and the homeless issue at Mass and Cass.
She told WBZ-TV affordable transportation is a key to Boston’s economic recovery and pointed to the fare-free MBTA 28 bus pilot program as a model for the future.
Tuesday’s ceremony is expected to be brief. A full inauguration with public events will be held in January.