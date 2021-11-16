FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A truck crashed into a sign on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham Tuesday morning, backing up traffic heading into Boston for five miles during rush hour.
The truck was on the Pike eastbound when it struck a sign for the exit to Route 9 about a mile before the exit. The sign came down and the metal attached to the pole to hang it was damaged.
A crane was brought in and the eastbound side of the Pike was shut down briefly for the cleanup. There’s no word on any injuries or what caused the crash.
Traffic was stalled all the way past the Route 495 interchange in Hopkinton.