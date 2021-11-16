BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,848 new confirmed COVID cases and 24 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 821,150. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,806.READ MORE: Community-Based 'Can We Talk' Therapy Program Helping Those Struggling With Addiction
There were 53,779 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Can Nature And Woolly Bear Caterpillars Be Simple Predictors Of Our Winter Weather Forecast?
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.61%.
There are 599 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?
There are also 124 patients currently in intensive care.