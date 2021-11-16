BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots welcomed their top running back to the practice field on Tuesday.
In the midst of a very short week in preparation for the Atlanta Falcons, Damien Harris participated in the walkthrough, which took place on the game field at Gillette Stadium.
Harris suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 9 win in Carolina, and he missed Sunday’s game vs. Cleveland. On Monday’s projected practice report (the team didn’t actually practice but had to estimate which players would have been limited or out), Harris was deemed a non-participant.
Also returning to practice was Gunner Olszewski, who likewise suffered a concussion in that win in Carolina.
Linebacker Josh Uche, who was deemed a non-participant in Monday’s theoretical practice, also participated on Tuesday.
Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise did not participate Tuesday due to an illness.
For Atlanta, running back/receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson was limited.
The full injury report for both teams is below.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
OT Trent Brown, Calf
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
WR N’Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Ankle
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed
FALCONS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring
LB Daren Bates, groin
TE Hayden Hurst, ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle
FULL AVAILABILITY
DL Jonathan Bullard, Concussion
TE Lee Smith, back