NORTH ADAMS (CBS) — The reward to help solve a nearly 50-year-old cold case in Massachusetts is growing. On November 16, 1974, 18-year-old Kim Benoit’s body was found along a riverbank in Berkshire County.
The North Adams teen had been reported missing a few days before.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office is now offering $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. That reward is on top of the $5,000 Benoit's family has offered.
"I believe there are people out there who know more about this case and, through the offering of a financial reward coupled with enhanced forensic technology, we hope to give the family the closure they deserve," District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.
If you have any information, call Massachusetts State Police at 413-499-1112.