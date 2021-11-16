Tyrann Mathieu Sounds Like A Patriots Fan On Twitter While Praising Mac JonesIt was interesting, then, to see safety Tyrann Mathieu -- Mahomes' own teammate -- heap some praise on Mac Jones while alluding to the ways that the media and fans react to Mahomes.

Bill Belichick Explains How Patriots Prepare For Short WeekFortunately, Bill Belichick has helped shed some light on how he runs things on a week like this.

Tatum Scores 23, Celtics Beat Cavaliers 98-92 To Split SetJayson Tatum scored 23 points and Dennis Schroder had six points in the final 76 seconds as the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-92 on Monday night.

Patriots' Projected Injury Report For Falcons Game Is A Crowded ListThe Patriots' injury report has been a very busy place in recent weeks. That remains the case as the team prepares to face the Falcons on a short week.

Patriots May Not Have To Deal With Cordarrelle Patterson On Thursday NightThe Patriots have a short week to prepare for their Thursday night visit to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. But they may not have to deal with one of Atlanta's most explosive players.