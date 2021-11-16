STOCKBRIDGE (CBS) — Where can you go in New England to really get in the holiday spirit? Reader’s Digest is out with its list of “The Best Christmas Towns In America,” and it includes one for every state in the region.

For a “Norman Rockwell Christmas,” the publication recommends going (where else?) to the artist’s longtime residence of Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

“The buildings of this New England small town are just as they were when Rockwell lived here, and as he depicted them in his 1967 painting ‘Main Street at Christmas,'” Reader’s Digest says. “As you stroll through this village in the Berkshires Mountains, enjoy holiday shopping and decorations.”

The Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce has a roundup of holiday pop-ups, markets and light displays planned for the season.

Heading north, Reader’s Digest recommends Portsmouth, New Hampshire for a “quintessential New England Christmas.” Portsmouth is home to “Vintage Christmas,” a decades-old tradition that features candlelit strolls, caroling and a gingerbread house decorating contest.

A short drive up the coast will take you to Maine’s entry on the list – Ogunquit. The 35th annual “Christmas By The Sea” celebration will feature tree lightings, concerts, craft shows and a parade – and be sure to enjoy the seafood as well.

Woodstock, Vermont is the magazine’s pick for a “classic country Christmas.” Dec. 10-12 is the popular Wassail Weekend.

“Filled with twinkling lights, historic decorated homes, and so much more, the town transforms into the holiday wonderland of your dreams, complete with sleigh bells and holiday decorations at Billings Farm that harken back to historic 19th-century charm,” the town says.

In Rhode Island, Reader’s Digest suggests a trip to Newport to see the mansions “all dressed up for the holidays.” And Mystic, Connecticut’s Holiday Lighted Boat Parade – featuring Santa on a tugboat – is not to be missed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Click here to see the full list of best Christmas towns from Reader’s Digest.