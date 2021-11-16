BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased by 5,313 this week.
On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people.READ MORE: Community-Based 'Can We Talk' Therapy Program Helping Those Struggling With Addiction
The cumulative count this week was 64,120 people, which is 1.3% of the 4.8 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated.READ MORE: Can Nature And Woolly Bear Caterpillars Be Simple Predictors Of Our Winter Weather Forecast?
Last week, the state reported 58,807 breakthrough cases.
Of the breakthrough cases, a cumulative total of 2,080 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 1,940 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.04% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Reports 1,848 New COVID Cases, 24 Additional Deaths
There have been a total of 509 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 468 last week, which marks 0.01% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.