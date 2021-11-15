BOSTON (CBS) — A big win for a small business.

“It’s pretty huge. It’s kind of hard for me to put into words. I think that being a partner of Team USA has traditionally been something reserved for really major brands,” said Christina Pardy, Founder & CEO of Sh*t That I Knit, or STIK.

The Boston-based knitwear company is an official licensee for Team USA during next year’s Olympic Winter Games.

“STIK is a team of 8 women. We are mega-fans of the Olympics. Now to see our hats on some of these winter athletes, it’s a pinch-me moment. It’s unbelievable,” said Megan Teggart, STIK Senior Director of Brand Marketing.

Pardy said it’s something she’s been dreaming of and working towards for years.

“Coming up with initial designs, sending samples, different ideas, and just seeing if this could be a possible fit for the Winter Games 2022,” said Pardy.

Those efforts paid off in August when the company that got its start in 2014 at the SoWa Open Market got word the partnership was officially a go.

“We had to get right to it, we had not a lot of time to celebrate because all of our stuff is hand knit down in Lima, Peru,” said Pardy.

The Team USA Collection launched in late October and is available on STIK’s website with two different beanies, mittens, and patches to choose from.

“The ‘TEAM USA’ is actually hand embroidered on which is really cool, and then we have the official Olympic and Paralympic mark sewn on,” said Pardy.

Just like the Olympic athletes, STIK is planning on taking advantage of its big moment in the spotlight.

“The visibility for a small company like STIK is huge. We have athletes and celebrities who are going to be wearing these hats leading up the games,” said Teggart.

“We’re a Boston-based brand, we’re very much New England centric, so to have this kind of exposure is just so huge,” said Pardy.