SALEM (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Salem Monday night. The suspect is dead and the victim has been transported to a Boston hospital, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
It happened at 3 Technology Way in Salem. Salem Police said there is no immediate threat to the public.
Roads in the area have been blocked off while the investigation is ongoing.
The shooting is being investigated by the Essex DA, Salem Police and State Police.
No other information has been released.