SALEM (CBS) – A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured in an apparent attempted murder-suicide in Salem. Police said it happened at 3 Technology Way shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.
When police arrived, they found 55-year-old Richard Lorman of Wilton, N.H. dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A 33-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a Boston hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police said it appears the woman and man knew each other and there is no threat to the public. Both people appear to be from New Hampshire. Their identities have not been released.
“We believe they were known to each other, their exact relationship is unknown at this time,” said Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller.
The woman works at a sail manufacturing company in the complex and was shot as she was leaving work.
Police have interviewed several witnesses and say they’re still piecing the information together to figure out why and how this happened.