FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution won’t play again for another two weeks. So for now, they’ll have to settle for some MLS news.

And that news is good news for four members of the Revolution. The club has five finalists for 2021 MLS Year-End Awards, the league announced on Monday.

Headlining the group is midfielder Carles Gil, who has been named a finalist for Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player and MLS Comeback Player of the Year. Gil has already been named Revolution Team MVP for the second time in three seasons after finishing 2021 with an MLS-best 18 assists. He also tied the MLS single-season record with eight game-winning assists.

Gil is up for 2021 Comeback Player of the Year after missing nearly the entire 2020 campaign with a bone spur injury on his foot.

It’s no surprise that Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner is a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year for the second straight year. Turner set a new club record with 17 wins in 2021, which also tied for the MLS lead. He had a 1.25 GAA over his 28 matches, and turned in five clean sheets.

After a breakout season, midfielder Tajon Buchanan is a finalist for MLS Young Player of the Year. Buchanan finished with career highs in games played (27), starts (19), goals (8), and assists (5) in 2021. He was already named the Best Young Player at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, where Buchanan tallied goals in four consecutive matches between Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.

Rounding out New England’s nominees is Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena, who is a finalist for the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year. Arena has plenty of experience with the award, winning it three times previously – tied for the most all-time.

Arena led New England to its first Supporters’ Shield title (and his fourth overall) and a new single-season points record of 73. With 22 wins, Arena enjoyed his third 20-win season in MLS. Along the way, Arena matched Sigi Schmid for the most regular season victories in MLS history at 240.

MLS Year-End Award winners will be announced over the coming weeks, culminating in the presentation of the MLS MVP award in early December during the week of MLS Cup.