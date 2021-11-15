BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ injury report has been a very busy place in recent weeks. That remains the case as the team prepares to face the Falcons on a short week.
Just about 24 hours after defeating the Browns, the Patriots released an injury report on Monday. The Patriots didn’t actually practice on Monday, so the injury report is a projected list of players’ participation levels had the team actually practiced.
The Patriots listed three players — Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski, and Josh Uche — as non-participants, along with a dozen players as limited participants.
The Falcons also listed three players as non-participants: Kendall Sheffield, Daren Bates, and Hayden Hurst. Running back/wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson was one of three players listed as limited participants in the theoretical practice, while Jonathan Bullard was listed as a full participant.
The full injury report from Monday is below.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
LB Josh Uche, Ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
OT Trent Brown, Calf
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N’Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FALCONS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring
LB Daren Bates, groin
TE Hayden Hurst, ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle
TE Lee Smith, back
FULL AVAILABILITY
DL Jonathan Bullard, Concussion