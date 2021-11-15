CBSN BostonWatch Now
PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A fisherman found floating in Plymouth Harbor on Sunday afternoon died after he was pulled out of the water Sunday afternoon.

Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter said crews noticed a fishing boat that ran aground, and notified the Coast Guard around after 1 p.m.

The Cape Cod Air Wing assisted the Coast Guard in the search for the fisherman, and a helicopter spotted a man floating in the water.

Crews took the man’s body to shore but he did not survive.

On Monday, Hunter said the body has been identified as Michael Furlong, a longtime commercial lobsterman.

