BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,248 new confirmed COVID cases and 24 additional deaths in the state on Monday after no reports over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 819,302. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,782.
There were 210,294 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.32%.
There are 554 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 127 patients currently in intensive care.