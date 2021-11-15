LUNENBURG (CBS) — The owner of a Lunenburg store says over $75,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from his store. Facebook photos posted by Michael Cortes showed the door of Getcha Sneakers smashed along with merchandise damaged and thrown around in the store.
According to Cortes, the thieves took $25,000 worth of clothing and $50,000 worth of shoes, including new Yeezys.
“If you see anyone selling an excessive amount of items out of nowhere that fits anything in my description please let me know as soon as possible. This is a huge hit for us,” the owner wrote.
Police said responding officers recovered a sledgehammer in the store.
A car that was seen on the store's surveillance camera was reported stolen to the Lowell Police Department.
They have opened an investigation. Anyone with information should call 978-582-4151.