NORTON (CBS) — A Norton Police officer was placed on administrative leave after he was accused of driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash over the weekend. Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Archer is facing several charges.
At 1 a.m. on Saturday, Norton police were called to the intersection of West Main Street and Taunton Avenue for a car crash. Responding officers were told by the driver of a Nissan Maxima that they were involved in a crash with a Dodge Durango, but the Durango drove off after speaking with her.
Police found the Durango on Taunton Avenue and identified Archer as the driver.
Investigators believe Archer was taking a right on Taunton Avenue from West Main Street when he sideswiped the Nissan which was stopped at the traffic light on Taunton Avenue.
Archer was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. He will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court.
Archer has been a patrol officer in Norton for eight years.
The woman driving the Nissan was taken to Morton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Archer was not hurt.