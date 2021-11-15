HOLBROOK (CBS) – There is a large police presence in a Holbrook neighborhood after a man barricaded himself when police attempted to serve an arrest warrant.
Police were attempting to arrest the unidentified man around 11 a.m. at a home on Union Street.
Officers have been on scene for hours, including SWAT teams.
People are being asked to avoid Union Street. A portion of the road has been shut down until further notice as officers “are actively working toward a peaceful resolution.”
No further information is currently available.