BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are losing starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to free agency.
The left-handed pitcher was “close to finalizing” a contract with the Detroit Tigers, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Not long after that, Jon Heyman reported the deal was agreed upon — a five-year contract.
Sources: The Tigers are close to finalizing a multiyear deal with free agent LHP Eduardo Rodriguez.
Rodriguez had a 4.16 ERA and 3.32 FIP last season for the Red Sox. Finished sixth in Cy Young voting in 2019.
Eduardo Rodriguez is headed to the Tigers on a 5 year deal. @CodyStavenhagen 1st
ESPN’s Jeff Passan then reported the financials, and the cost was not particularly exorbitant. Rodriguez will make between $15.4 million and $16 million per year.
Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a five-year deal with between $77 million and $80 million, sources tell ESPN.
Rodriguez rejected the $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox over the weekend, though the Red Sox were reportedly pursuing a multi-year offer for Rodriguez as well.
Rodriguez, who will turn 29 in April, went 13-8 with a 4.74 ERA last year, after missing all of the 2020 season with a myocarditis issue stemming from a bout with COVID-19. In the two years prior to 2020, Rodriguez posted a 3.81 ERA and a 32-11 record for Boston.
In his MLB career –all with the Red Sox — he is 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA. He finished sixth in AL Cy Young voting in 2019.
The Red Sox initially acquired Rodriguez at the trade deadline in 2014, in exchange for reliever Andrew Miller.