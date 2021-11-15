Charlie McAvoy Named NHL's Second Star Of WeekCharlie McAvoy had quite the four-game stretch last week.

How Patriots' Remaining Strength Of Schedule Compares To Rest Of AFC Playoff HopefulsIt's worth taking a look at the Patriots' remaining schedule, and determining how that compares to the rest of the contenders in a crowded AFC playoff race.

Report: Former Red Sox Shortstop Julio Lugo Dies At Age 45Former MLB shortstop Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN.

Bill Belichick Picks Up 250th Win With Patriots, Ties Tom Landry On NFL's All-Time List For Wins With One TeamWith New England's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Bill Belichick joined a pretty illustrious group in NFL history.

Trent Brown All Smiles After Returning To Patriots Offensive Line, Thoroughly Impressed By Mac JonesThe Patriots offensive line received a massive boost on Sunday, with behemoth Trent Brown returning to the mix for the first time since Week 1.