BOSTON (CBS) — Things did not work out for Cam Newton in his one-plus season with the New England Patriots. But there are no hard feelings when it comes to the quarterback and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Newton was a free agent until last week following his August release from the Patriots, but now the quarterback is back in Carolina. And from the looks of it, the 2015 MVP is ready to turn back the clock and recreate the success that he had with the Panthers over his first nine NFL seasons.

On Sunday, Newton made his debut with the Panthers, and led his team to a pair of touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals. He didn’t get the start, but scored a rushing touchdown on his first snap of the day and then threw for another touchdown on his second.

Belichick was asked about Newton’s debut during his Monday morning interview on WEEI, and made it clear that he’s happy to see the former Patriots QB have success elsewhere.

“Yeah, absolutely. It was great when they signed him,” Belichick told The Greg Hill Show on Monday. “Sounds like he had a great day yesterday. Always happy for Cam. Appreciate everything he did. He was a wonderful guy to coach and be around.”

Newton finished with 14 rush yards on three carries, and completed three of his four passes for eight yards. The Panthers won big, 34-10, to improve to 5-5 on the season.

Not bad for only having three days to learn a new system. Newton will likely get the start for Carolina in Week 11, when the Panthers host the Washington Football Team.