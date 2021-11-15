BRAINTREE (CBS) — High school students in Braintree walked out of the classroom on Monday morning. The students walked ten minutes to rally in front of the Town Hall to protest an alleged racist incident at the school.
The incident came to light over the weekend. Students told WBZ-TV it was on an online video that showed a student using the n-word.
They said the video is the tipping point of a persistent culture of racist incidents that have occurred in Braintree High School.
According to the students, the district and school leaders have not done enough to address the issue.
This comes on the heels of a walkout that took place at Quincy High School. Students there were protesting a video that a student made a year ago using racist and hateful language. That video triggered a fight in the school between the student who made the video and someone who confronted them, which was also caught on camera.
Two other videos using hate speech also circulated.