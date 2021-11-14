CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that Saturday’s weather produced tornados in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

According to a damage survey released by NWS Boston/Norton on Sunday, the first tornado, categorized as an EF-1, touched down in Stonington, Conn., a little before 5 p.m. The highest wind speeds were around 90 miles per hour.

The tornado then moved to Westerly, R.I., where winds uprooted around 20 large trees.

A second tornado touched down in North Kingstown, R.I., around 5:15 p.m. Winds for the second tornado, which categorized as an EF-0, reached upwards of 80 miles per hour. It traveled to Wickford in Washington County, R.I.

No one was hurt from the tornados.

The National Weather said the tornados in Connecticut were the first ever in recorded history during the month of November.

