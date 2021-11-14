BOSTON (CBS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that Saturday’s weather produced tornados in Connecticut and Rhode Island.
According to a damage survey released by NWS Boston/Norton on Sunday, the first tornado, categorized as an EF-1, touched down in Stonington, Conn., a little before 5 p.m. The highest wind speeds were around 90 miles per hour.
The tornado then moved to Westerly, R.I., where winds uprooted around 20 large trees.
A second tornado touched down in North Kingstown, R.I., around 5:15 p.m. Winds for the second tornado, which categorized as an EF-0, reached upwards of 80 miles per hour. It traveled to Wickford in Washington County, R.I.
[Survey Results] We have confirmed two tornadoes from last evening across extreme SE CT and S RI. An EF-1 in Westerly, RI, & an EF-0 in North Kingstown, RI. Unfortunately, due to the setting sun, we were unable to adequately survey the Scituate, RI area today. #mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/fIsB6VPGvZ
— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 15, 2021
No one was hurt from the tornados.
The National Weather said the tornados in Connecticut were the first ever in recorded history during the month of November.