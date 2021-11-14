BOSTON (CBS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that Saturday’s weather produced five confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut and Rhode Island.
According to a damage survey released by NWS Boston/Norton on Sunday, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Stonington, Conn., a little before 5 p.m. The highest wind speeds were around 90 miles per hour.
The tornado then moved to Westerly, R.I., where winds uprooted around 20 large trees.
Meanwhile, an EF-0 tornado touched down in North Kingstown, R.I., around 5:15 p.m. Winds reached upwards of 80 miles per hour. It traveled to Wickford in Washington County, R.I. Another EF-0 tornado tracked from Plainfield, Conn. to Foster, R.I.
Two other weaker twisters were confirmed in Connecticut.
Dozens of damage reports and 5 confirmed tornadoes in New England from the line of storms yesterday. #WBZ #CBSNBoston pic.twitter.com/EqkLDdniwG
— Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) November 15, 2021
No one was hurt from the tornadoes.
The National Weather said the tornadoes in Connecticut were the first ever in recorded history during the month of November.