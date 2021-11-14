Mac Jones Not Fined By NFL For Ankle Grab On Brian BurnsMac Jones won't be fined for his ankle grab on Brian Burns -- a move that generated quite the controversy this week.

Rhamondre Stevenson Expected To Play For Patriots Vs. BrownsRhamondre Stevenson didn't practice all week due to a concussion suffered last Sunday in Carolina. The rookie running back, however, is expected to play Sunday vs. the Browns.

Garland, Cavs Erase 19-point Deficit To Beat Celtics 91-89The Celtics built their largest lead at 72-53 with 3:05 left in the third.

Marchand Scores Twice, Bruins End Devils 3-Game Win StreakBoston is now 2-4 on the road.

With Giannis Scratched, Celtics Beat Bucks 122-113 In OTDennis Schröder scored a season-high 38 points — eight in overtime — and the Boston Celtics took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-113 on Friday night.