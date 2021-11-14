BOSTON (CBS) — Rhamondre Stevenson didn’t practice all week due to a concussion suffered last Sunday in Carolina. The rookie running back, however, is expected to play Sunday vs. the Browns.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday morning.
Patriots’ RB Rhamondre Stevenson, listed as questionable for today due to a concussion, is expected to play vs. the Browns, per a league source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021
CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar indicated the same thing on Saturday afternoon.
Source says that #Patriots rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson cleared concussion protocol. Stevenson was trending in a positive direction all week. Expectation is he’ll be cleared to play.
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 13, 2021
While the news is good on Stevenson, that is not the case for Damien Harris. He, too, suffered a concussion last week in Carolina, after getting hit hard in the backfield by Brian Burns. Harris — along with punt returner Gunner Olszewski, who suffered a concussion while returning a kick — was downgraded to out for Sunday’s game.
Cleveland will also be without its top back, as Nick Chubb will miss the game due to COVID. Demetric Felton will also miss the game, making D’Ernest Johnson the starter in the backfield for the Browns.
Stevenson has rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown to go with seven receptions for 97 yards in his five games this season. The backfield Sunday should consist of Stevenson, Brandon Bolden, and J.J. Taylor.