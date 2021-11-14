CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Plymouth Harbor, Plymouth News, US Coast Guard

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Coast Guard crews pulled a man from Plymouth Harbor on Sunday afternoon after an unmanned boat was spotted on the water.

The Plymouth Harbormaster said they noticed a fishing boat that ran aground and notified the Coast Guard a little after 1 p.m. The Cape Cod Air Wing assisted the Coast Guard in the search, and a helicopter spotted a man floating in the water.

Crews then took him to shore. He was later taken to the hospital.

As of Sunday evening, there is no word on his condition.

CBSBoston.com Staff