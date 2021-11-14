PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Coast Guard crews pulled a man from Plymouth Harbor on Sunday afternoon after an unmanned boat was spotted on the water.
The Plymouth Harbormaster said they noticed a fishing boat that ran aground and notified the Coast Guard a little after 1 p.m. The Cape Cod Air Wing assisted the Coast Guard in the search, and a helicopter spotted a man floating in the water.
Crews then took him to shore. He was later taken to the hospital.
As of Sunday evening, there is no word on his condition.