By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is the most prolific winner in football history. That doesn’t happen by accident.

The flip side of that equation is that when Brady does lose, he’s generally quite mad about it. Such was the case on Sunday.

Coming off their bye week, Brady and the Bucs were not sharp at all, losing on the road to the Washington Football Team by a 29-19 final. Brady was 22-for-34 for 220 yards with two touchdowns but also two interceptions.

After the game, Brady wasn’t much up for conversation. He took the podium — dressed in a thick black hoodie with a bulky winter coat and a knitted winter cap on his head — and gave a suggestion to the assembled media: “Make it quick.”

He answered a question about what the Washington defense did to alter Tampa’s game plan, one question about the challenge of coming off the bye week, and one question about what happened on his two interceptions.

“Uh, we started with the ball and they came away with it,” Brady curtly answered with a wry smile. “So … thank you guys.”

With that, Brady leaned over to pick up his bag. A reporter asked, “That’s it?”

Rather than walk away, Brady stuck around for more.

“What else?” he asked the reporters.

He was asked if Washington did anything coverage-wise that surprised the Bucs?

“Nope,” he answered.

He was asked to explain the way he was feeling.

“I like to win,” he said.

He was asked if the outlook has to be that it’s a long season and thus the team can’t get too down after the loss.

“I mean, it all counts, they all count the same,” Brady answered. “So we gotta get better.”

Finally, Brady was asked about Bruce Arians’ assertion that the “stupidity” has to go away for the Bucs.

“Yeah I mean … you can’t run a play,” he said. “Thank you, guys.”

With that, Brady was gone — for real this time.

Tom Brady’s entire media availability lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds. You can hear @gregauman ask him to stay longer. I asked if he could take us through how he was feeling. “I like to win,” he said. pic.twitter.com/DHXxvg021N — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 14, 2021

It’s obviously not news that Brady is an angry person when he loses a football game. But it is news whenever Brady does anything, so his brief media session is certain to be discussed in NFL circles for a while longer than his press conference actually lasted.