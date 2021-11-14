BOSTON (CBS) — Already down their starting running back, the Patriots will be without tight end Jonnu Smith on Sunday against the Browns.
Smith was a limited participant this week with a shoulder injury, and he was listed as questionable for the game vs. Cleveland. He was unable to go, though, landing him on the inactives list.
Smith’s absence opens the door for Devin Asiasi to make his 2021 debut. The 2020 third-round pick caught two passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in nine games played during his rookie season last year.
Also active is tackle Trent Brown, who was injured on the opening series of the season and hasn’t played since. The return of Brown gives the Patriots some flexibility on the offensive line, with the potential to move Mike Onwenu back to left guard if Brown is able to resume right tackle duties.
As expected, Rhamondre Stevenson is active for the Patriots. He suffered a concussion last week in Carolina but cleared protocol over the weekend.
The complete list of inactives is below:
PATRIOTS
CB Shaun Wade
DE Ronnie Perkins
TE Jonnu Smith
G Yasir Durant
RB Damien Harris
QB Jarrett Stidham
WR/PR Gunner Olszewski
BROWNS
CB Greedy Williams
S Richard LeCounte
DE Takkaris McKinley
WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
DT Sheldon Day
LB Tony Fields