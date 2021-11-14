FOXBORO (CBS) — It has happened. Jakobi Meyers has scored his first career touchdown.
The third-year Patriots receiver went into Sunday’s Patriots-Browns game with the most career receiving yards without a touchdown, but shed that late in the fourth quarter when he connected with Brian Hoyer for an 11-yard score.
Meyers made sure that he found pay dirt on the play, leaping into the end zone from a few yards out:
JAKOBI MEYERS HAS HIS FIRST CAREER RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN!
Meyers’ teammates were pumped for the 25-year-old, as most of the Patriots roster made its way to the end zone to celebrate with the receiver. The touchdown finished off a six play, 95-yard drive that put the Patriots on top 45-7 with 4:13 left in the game.
Meyers finished Sunday’s win with four receptions for 49 yards.