FOXBORO (CBS) — Baker Mayfield had a rough day on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The sting of the game likely didn’t feel good, but a pair of hits taken by the quarterback late in the third quarter added some injury to insult.

With the Browns trailing 31-7, Mayfield drew a roughing the passer penalty after Deatrich Wise hit him hard and a little late after Mayfield released a pass on third down.

Two plays after being awarded that first down via penalty, Mayfield was pressured again. He threw incomplete — and was almost picked off — before taking a shot to the midsection by Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon.

This hit from Matthew Judon took Baker Mayfield out of the game with an injury. pic.twitter.com/hVJP0IMSdI — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 14, 2021

Mayfield remained down on the turf for some time. He tried to get up but promptly went back to the turf, clearly in a lot of pain.

After a lengthy delay, Mayfield was finally able to make his way to the sideline with Cleveland team trainers for evaluation in the medical tent. He was replaced by Case Keenum in the game.

Mayfield was 11-for-21 for just 73 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the game at the time of his injury.

Mayfield missed a game in Week 7 due to a shoulder injury.

Mayfield emerged from the medical tent and returned to the Browns’ sideline — not the locker room. But with the Browns falling behind 38-7, Mayfield remained out of the game and Keenum remained at QB for Cleveland.