ASHLAND (CBS) — Ashland Common residents are still shaken up after a fast-moving storm blew through their homes and caused extensive damage.

“This was like a nightmare. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” resident Freda Augusta said.

There was a lightning strike that frightened neighbors.

The Ashland Fire Department said a tree was struck by lightning and exploded on Presidents Row.

“All of a sudden it was an explosion, and my shelves went off the wall. And I had never heard anything like that before,” Cathie Ryan said.

Pieces of the tree went flying everywhere smashing cars, windows and rooftops.

Units are operating on Presidents Row where a tree was struck by lightning, causing significant damage to numerous buildings and vehicles. Red Cross notified for numerous displaced residents. Town inspectors are also on site assessing. Miraculously, there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/GTv9ivOv4M — Ashland Fire (@AshlandMAFire) November 14, 2021

“It sounded like a big buckshot. I thought a transformer blew or something. When I came outside, there was debris everywhere. I thought it was a small little cyclone or something,” said Josh Lopez.

John Mangin said he sitting upstairs in his apartment when the lighting struck. Today he puts a tarp over his back window which is completely shattered.

“The rear window was actually the result of the shock wave, and something hit the front window and knocked that out,” said Mangin.

Nearly a dozen people were displaced because of the storm damage. Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries, but neighbors say there were a lot of close calls.

“Thank God no one got hurt. And it will teach me a lesson because I’m the type who likes to sit out on the porch when it’s lightening and raining. And it’s a good thing it was too cold last night,” Ryan said.

Work crews spent most of the day on Sunday cleaning up. Red Cross is assisting the families that are displaced.