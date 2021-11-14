HANOVER (CBS) — A marathon basketball fundraiser continued in Hanover on Sunday morning. The event, called A Shot For Life, went for 24 hours straight.
Players from around the country played around the clock. They were raising money for cancer research, treatment, and support.
Jaden Woodard-Teneus from Randolph was there to participate.
"I have a lot of family members and friends who have been impacted by cancer, it's a big thing in my family which is kind of hard for me. But being able to be here for 24 hours to fight the fight and find a cure for them is always why I'm here," he explained.
The money raised this weekend will go to Massachusetts General Hospital’s cancer center.