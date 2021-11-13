SALEM (CBS) — The mask mandate in Salem will expire at the end of the day on Saturday. It will not be extended.
Individual businesses have the right to require masks on their premises.
The mask mandate has been in place since August 23.
There are currently 164 active cases in Salem, up from 115 from last week. There are 15 hospitalizations and three in the ICU.