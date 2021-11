Marchand Scores Twice, Bruins End Devils 3-Game Win StreakBoston is now 2-4 on the road.

With Giannis Scratched, Celtics Beat Bucks 122-113 In OTDennis Schröder scored a season-high 38 points — eight in overtime — and the Boston Celtics took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-113 on Friday night.

Seahawks-Packers Preview: Will Aaron Rodgers Be Available Sunday?The Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could set up as a battle of legendary quarterbacks.

NFL Week 10 NFC West Preview: 49ers Have 'To Win The Matchup Up Front' To Beat RamsCBS San Francisco sports anchor Vern Glenn looks at the Rams-49ers, Seahawks-Packers and Panthers-Cardinals matchups in Week 10.

Patriots Running Backs Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson Listed As Questionable Vs. BrownsPatriots running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson did not practice at all this week, but both are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.