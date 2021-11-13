WEATHER ALERT:First Snowflakes Of Season Possible In Massachusetts Late Saturday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, MBTA

BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Transit Police say they’ve arrested a man for trying to rape someone at the MBTA State Street station. It happened on Friday around 10:30 p.m.

Transit Police released a photo of the suspect on Twitter Saturday. They asked anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Unit.

A few hours later, police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Luis Salinas for attempted rape.

Our Twitter followers are the BEST !!!! A short while ago Transit Police Detectives tracked down the offender in Downtown Boston,” police posted online.

